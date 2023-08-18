TT2 announced its upgraded payment system that will mean users can pay instantly at the click of a smartphone on debit or credit cards that are pre-stored in Apple or Google wallets on mobile phones, rather than having to manually enter card details.

To allow for the upgrade to take place, there will be a period of downtime on the TT2 website in early September, but customers needn’t worry because that period will see an extended payment window put in place.

Pre-Paid customers who use Auto Top-up will need to re-validate their card details. More details will be released closer to the time and TT2 will be contacting customers directly with information on how to do this.

Tyne Tunnel toll payments will be made easier for customers with the new system.

Chief operating officer at TT2, Shaun Simmons, said: “Our customers told us they want Apple Pay and Google Pay so we are delivering. We are continuously listening and working to improve the customer experience.

“We apologise for the initial inconvenience that this will cause, but we hope these changes will bring long-term benefits for our customers.”

The changes will come into effect at the beginning of September.