Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Those dodging Tyne Tunnel tolls should expect increased enforcement action.

Tyne Tunnels operator, TT2, has previously confirmed that it has county court judgement (CCJ) rulings in place to enforce payment among repeat offenders.

Following the amnesty period, announced in February 2024, TT2 has obtained a High Court Writ against those who did not engage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those individuals will have already received a notice of enforcement letter informing them that a High Court Enforcement Officer will be visiting their property to seek payment of the debt in full or take control of goods until the debt is paid.

The Tyne Tunnel.

Adrian Wallace, CEO at TT2, said: “Around 98% of our customers do pay their tolls on time, and it is unfair on those customers that a minority of people do not. We cannot allow our paying customers to bear the burden of the potential detriment created by those who do not pay.”

The Tyne Tunnels are funded solely by tolls and do not receive any government funding.

The toll is used by the North East Combined Authority to pay back the debts incurred in the build of the second tunnel and the refurbishment of the first, as well as pay for the extensive 24/7 operation, maintenance and management of both vehicular tunnels, provided by TT2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contract for TT2 to operate the Tyne Tunnels is in place until 2037.

However, the provision and operation of this infrastructure to the public relies entirely upon the people who use them to pay their toll.

“We have made multiple attempts to contact these individuals to settle their debt before this stage, therefore these people are very aware of the unacceptable behaviour that they continue to display. They will already have received multiple letters and have failed to engage or ignored those letters and it is TT2’s right to take action as a point of last resort.”

Since the Tyne Tunnels’ transition to open road tolling in November 2021 the percentage of people not paying their toll has fallen by around 60%, with unpaid journeys equating to 5.39% in the first month of open road tolling, dropping to 2.10% in March 2024.

For more information about how to pay for Tyne Tunnel tolls, visit: www.tt2.co.uk