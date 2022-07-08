The Tyne Tunnels switched to a cashless, booth free system in November 2021 and tunnel operator TT2 say the changes have had a positive impact for commuters.

Under the new system, cameras automatically register journeys and payment needs to be made before midnight the following day.

Philip Smith, Chief Executive at TT2.

But since open road tolling was launched, TT2 say they have seen more than 10.6 million journeys made and during the first month , November 2021, 94.6% of drivers paid their toll on time, with that figure rising to 96.74% by May 2022.

On an average day, TT2 believes Northbound journeys are now 39 seconds faster and southbound trips 26 seconds quicker while claiming C02 emissions have reduced by 90%.

Philip Smith, CEO of TT2, said: “We have delivered faster, smoother journeys, less congestion, reduced emissions and better local air quality and they were the main reasons behind the decision to launch open-road-tolling.”

“We were fortunate to follow in the footsteps of open road tolling launches at the Dartford Tunnel and the Mersey Crossing, and we have benefited significantly from many of the lessons they learned.

“Of course, there have been some bumps in the road because changing a tolling system that has been in operation for decades and one that handles 18 million journeys every year is a challenge. But we continue to listen to our customers and learn how we can do better.”

In the time since the change, TT2 says the number of people being issued with an unpaid toll fine has dropped from 5.39% to 3.26%.