Road closures are currently in place after two-vehicle crash in the Thrunton area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred at around 3:30pm on Wednesday, August 6 on the A697 near the Moor House crossroads.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 3:30pm today (Wednesday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A697 – close to the Moor House crossroads – in the Thrunton area of Northumberland.

"Emergency services are in attendance.

"The road is currently closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area."