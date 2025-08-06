Two-vehicle crash near Thrunton sees A697 closed in both directions

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 6th Aug 2025, 16:50 BST
Road closures are currently in place after two-vehicle crash in the Thrunton area.

The incident occurred at around 3:30pm on Wednesday, August 6 on the A697 near the Moor House crossroads.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 3:30pm today (Wednesday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A697 – close to the Moor House crossroads – in the Thrunton area of Northumberland.

"Emergency services are in attendance.

"The road is currently closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area."

Related topics:Emergency servicesNorthumbria PoliceNorthumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice