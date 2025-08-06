Two-vehicle crash near Thrunton on A697 in Northumberland attended by emergency services
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in the Thrunton area of Northumberland.
The incident occurred at around 3:30pm on Wednesday, August 6 on the A697 near the Moor House crossroads.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 3:30pm today (Wednesday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A697 – close to the Moor House crossroads – in the Thrunton area of Northumberland.
"Emergency services are in attendance.
"The road is currently closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area."
The road has since reopened.
