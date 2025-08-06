Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in the Thrunton area of Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred at around 3:30pm on Wednesday, August 6 on the A697 near the Moor House crossroads.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 3:30pm today (Wednesday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A697 – close to the Moor House crossroads – in the Thrunton area of Northumberland.

"Emergency services are in attendance.

"The road is currently closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area."

The road has since reopened.