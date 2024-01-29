Two vehicle collision on A189 Spine Road near Ashington
Emergency services were called following a two vehicle collision near Ashington.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened on the A189 Spine Road on Monday afternoon.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 3pm today (Monday) police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A189 Spine Road northbound in Ashington, near to the East Sleekburn junction.
“Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene where the road is blocked.
“Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route where possible.”