Travellers urged to check train times as Metro runs to revised timetable
Metro travellers are being urged to check train times, with a revised timetable in operation this week.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 7:51 am
No trains are running between St James and Tynemouth from today, Monday, February 21, while work is underway to replace overhead power lines.
The work is having a knock-on effect elsewhere, however, with trains running to all other stations but possibly not to the usual timetable.
The service has produced revised timetables for the next five days which can be accessed by visiting www.nexus.org.uk/metro/updates?open=t_planned-works