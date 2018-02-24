TRANSPORT: Government faces taking back route

The trouble which has been brewing on the East Coast Main Line is now coming to a head. There are a few things to be said about the problem.

First, the franchises that have been in trouble have been those which are the most important main lines, ie the East Coast, West Coast and Great Western.

These have all been subject to ‘re-adjustment’ during the contract period because the operators have got into financial difficulties through over-bidding to win the franchise.

Most of the franchises for lesser lines have gone through without too much trouble, with the exception of the Thameslink group, which is acting as a long, drawn-out test case of taking on the unions without the operator suffering. The only people who suffer are the passengers.

The best franchise is Chiltern Railways, which was given the longest period to encourage investment.

The worst franchise is the East Coast whose troubles sprang from a financial failing of the original franchisee, Great North Eastern Railway (GNER), which was the fault of its holding company Sea Containers Ltd, which in 2007 ceased to be able to maintain the cash reserve required. This was a pity because it was generally recognised to be the best of the privatised railway lines.

GNER’s successor, National Express, paid a heavy penalty for its financial failing, which it put down to the onset of the general financial recession, being not only deprived of the franchise, but banned from applying for any further franchises.

As this was a very short notice deprivation, the Government stepped in with its own operator of last resort, Directly Operated Railways, which traded simply as East Coast.

It was expected that this arrangement would last only as long as necessary to appoint a new franchisee, but it happened to coincide with Virgin Trains West Coast’s rumpus with the Government, which threw the whole franchising process into the melting pot.

By the time they sorted it out, ready to put East Coast out to tender again, the Government had been running it very successfully for five years so there was strong feeling that it should continue.

This is where it gets political. Despite the pressure for the franchise not to be let again, it had to be for reasons of political ideology.

It was won by Stagecoach with a small (10 per cent) input from Virgin Trains. By using Virgin’s small input in the form of style and publicity, when things went wrong (definitely when, not if) it would be Virgin’s reputation that would suffer.

Now that Stagecoach has admitted defeat, the Government first of all let it off the hook in 2020 for the final three years of its contract.

But when it appeared that things were coming to a head more quickly, the Secretary of State admitted that one of the options for rapid action is to go back to Directly Operated Railways (DOR).

As this is so totally opposed to the Government’s policy, it can only mean that returning it to DOR is not just one of the options, it is, in effect, the only option.

While one of the reasons for the present financial difficulties is the payment of dividends, this contrasts markedly with the large payments made by DOR to the Treasury (ie you and me as taxpayers).

During its operation, in addition to its payments to the Treasury, it maintained high levels of staff morale and customer satisfaction.

Whatever happens to the franchise, the trains are run by railwaymen and women, to whom a change of franchise means only a new uniform and a different name on their payslip.

