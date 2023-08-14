News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Transport Focus reassures the public that their responses are still being taken into consideration

Transport Focus has been the recommended group for people to send their feedback for the current railway station ticket office closure proposals consultation, but concerns were raised when some individuals received an email stating their message was ‘deleted without being read’.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 14th Aug 2023, 13:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 13:32 BST

Peter Groves, from Alnmouth Railway Users Group (ARUG) revealed that their letter of objection had been deleted on August 1, but that they then receive an email on August 7 stating that this was inaccurate.

Transport Focus have since given a statement regarding the system error.

A spokesperson for Transport Focus said: “We are aware that a small number of people who submitted responses by email and requested a ‘read receipt’ but instead received a notification incorrectly informing them their email has been deleted. This has now been resolved. Notifications were inaccurately issued, and no emails have been deleted. Every response is being considered and retained to inform Transport Focus’s response to train companies’ proposals.”

Transport Focus are still taking responses until September 1.