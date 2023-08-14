Peter Groves, from Alnmouth Railway Users Group (ARUG) revealed that their letter of objection had been deleted on August 1, but that they then receive an email on August 7 stating that this was inaccurate.

A spokesperson for Transport Focus said: “We are aware that a small number of people who submitted responses by email and requested a ‘read receipt’ but instead received a notification incorrectly informing them their email has been deleted. This has now been resolved. Notifications were inaccurately issued, and no emails have been deleted. Every response is being considered and retained to inform Transport Focus’s response to train companies’ proposals.”