Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TransPennine Express (TPE) is inviting customers to enjoy a free hot drink onboard its services to support Samaritans’ Brew Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign encourages people to take a moment to check in on their friends, family, or colleagues during the dark January days by providing a free tea or coffee to those traveling across the north of England into Scotland on Monday January 20.

Samaritans’ Brew Monday is aimed at tackling the commonly held belief that the third Monday of January is the most depressing day of the year – often referred to as ‘Blue Monday’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The train operator is calling on passengers to make Brew Monday a day of connection and care with hopes that small gestures like having a catch-up over a cuppa can make a big difference in supporting mental wellbeing.

Customers will receive free hot drinks for 'Brew Monday'. Picture provided by TransPennine Express.

Andrew McClements, customer experience and transformation director said: “While we know that when it comes to mental health, there is no ‘one size fits all’ day or reason for why someone might be struggling, we want to remind people to check in with each other.

"TPE is proud to be part of the communities across the north of England and Scotland and we’re glad to offer a free hot drink to our customers this Monday and encourage them to take the time to have a chat with someone they care about, and support each other.”

Olivia Cayley, head of rail programme at Samaritans, said: “Our volunteers are busy all year round, answering a call for help every 10 seconds, so we know people can find things tough at any time and there’s no such thing as the ‘worst day of the year’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The important thing is that you share how you’re feeling and really listen so anyone who might be struggling knows they don’t have to face their challenges alone.”

Representatives from TPE, British Transport Police and Samaritans will also be at Hull, Northallerton and Manchester Airport stations offering a warm drink and an opportunity to chat, while raising awareness about the support services available.

For more information about Samaritans' Brew Monday campaign, visit: samaritans.org/support-us/campaign/brew-monday/.

If you need someone to talk to, the Samaritans can support at samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/.