Train timetable back to normal as Network Rail repairs to Plessey Viaduct near Morpeth and Cramlington complete

Normal railway services in Northumberland have resumed after repairs to a viaduct between Morpeth and Cramlington were completed.
By Craig Buchan
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:58 GMT- 1 min read
The wall along one side of Plessey Viaduct was discovered to be damaged during scheduled engineering work on the line, which meant only one of the bridge’s two tracks has been in operation for a number of weeks.

There has also been a speed restriction in place on this section of the line while the parapet was replaced by Network Rail.

Southbound trains on the East Coast Main Line have been unable to stop at Morpeth station during the repairs and rail replacement buses have been running in place of some regular services between Morpeth and Newcastle.

A new concrete barrier has been installed on Plessey Viaduct. (Photo by Network Rail)A new concrete barrier has been installed on Plessey Viaduct. (Photo by Network Rail)
A new concrete barrier has been installed on Plessey Viaduct. (Photo by Network Rail)
Paul Rutter, Network Rail’s east coast route director, said: “We want to thank passengers for their patience and understanding while we have carried out this urgent and vital repair work on Plessey Viaduct.

“Our teams have worked around the clock to fix the viaduct and allow trains to return to normal service on the East Coast Main Line, battling the adverse weather that Storm Babet delivered.

“We are sorry for the disruption that this damage has caused, but our work at Plessey Viaduct will deliver safer and more reliable journeys for all our passengers.”

Precast concrete units have now been attached to the structure and steel underpinning work has taken place to strengthen what remained of the parapet.

200m of new track and ballast, the stones underneath the rails, has also been laid during the work.

The damage to the 170-year-old viaduct did not impact its structural integrity.

