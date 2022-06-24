Train services from Berwick and Alnmouth resume after lorry crashes on to railway line

A driver was taken to hospital after a lorry crashed onto the railway line in East Lothian on Thursday afternoon.

After colliding with a wall the lorry went down an embankment before falling on its side on the tracks between Wallyford and Prestonpans.

Emergency services attended and the 41-year-old man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for the treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Alnmouth Railway Station.

LNER stated earlier that there would be no trains between Newcastle and Edinburgh in both directions.

But it later tweeted: ‘Services between Newcastle and Edinburgh have resumed to the existing timetable.

‘We are experiencing high volume of customers so please check here before you travel.’