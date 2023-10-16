News you can trust since 1854
Train delays due to damaged viaduct between Morpeth and Cramlington to continue until November

Railway disruption due to a damaged viaduct between Cramlington and Morpeth will continue until Monday, November 6, Network Rail has said.
By Craig Buchan
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST
Damage to a wall along Plessey Viaduct has meant reduced East Coast Main Line services since Sunday, October 8, when the issue was discovered.

Although there is no structural damage to the viaduct, one of the lines across the bridge has been closed to allow for the parapet repairs.

Paul Rutter, route director for Network Rail’s east coast route, said: “We are really sorry to all passengers who have been impacted by the damaged parapet wall on Plessey Viaduct.

Drone images show the damage to the viaduct's parapet. (Photo by Network Rail)Drone images show the damage to the viaduct's parapet. (Photo by Network Rail)
Drone images show the damage to the viaduct's parapet. (Photo by Network Rail)
“Our teams are working to rebuild the parapet and relay the track, which will allow a full service to resume once more.

“However, it is going to take us a number of weeks due to the nature of the location we are working at.”

The parapet will be rebuilt and strengthened by attaching precast concrete units to the structure and carrying out steel pinning.

After it is rebuilt, 200m of new track and ballast, the stones that support the rails, will also be laid.

Repairs will take place overnight. (Photo by Network Rail)Repairs will take place overnight. (Photo by Network Rail)
Repairs will take place overnight. (Photo by Network Rail)

Paul added: “We are carrying out the repairs overnight to minimise service impact, and we are working closely with industry colleagues to get passengers where they need to be.

“However, we do understand the inconvenience this is having and we are really grateful for your patience.

“We encourage passengers to continue to check before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator.”

Southbound trains will not stop at Morpeth until the bridge is repaired and bus replacements will be operating between Morpeth and Newcastle.

