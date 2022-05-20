TRAFFIC NEWS: A69 closed in Northumberland as emergency services tackle vehicle fire

The incident happened this morning (May 20) at around 8.15am.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report that a lorry carrying hay bales was on fire on the A69 near Heddon-on-the-Wall.

“Emergency services are at the scene. The road has been fully closed as fire crews tackle the blaze and diversions are currently in place.

“Motorists are advised there will be increased congestion in the area.”