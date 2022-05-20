TRAFFIC NEWS: A69 closed in Northumberland as emergency services tackle vehicle fire

The A69 is closed in both direction as emergency services tackle a vehicle fire.

By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 20th May 2022, 10:02 am

The incident happened this morning (May 20) at around 8.15am.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report that a lorry carrying hay bales was on fire on the A69 near Heddon-on-the-Wall.

Emergency services are at the scene. The road has been fully closed as fire crews tackle the blaze and diversions are currently in place.

The A69 has been closed near Heddon-on-the-Wall due to a vehicle fire.

Motorists are advised there will be increased congestion in the area.”

Northumberland and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Services have also been contacted and we are awaiting their response.

