Traffic levels in Northumberland hit record high

Traffic levels on Northumberland roads have hit an all-time high, new figures show.

New figures from the Department for Transport show drivers in Northumberland covered 2.08 billion miles on council-maintained roads in 2024.

This was more than the 2.04 billion recorded a year earlier.

It was also more than the 2.03 billion in 2019, the last year before the Covid lockdown caused a dramatic fall in traffic across the country, and the busiest year since 1993, when current records began.

There were 293 billion miles covered on local authority-maintained roads across Great Britain in 2024 – down from the 299 billion a year earlier, and down on the 313 billion recorded in 2019.

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said: “RAC data shows that 81% of drivers would struggle to adjust to life without their vehicle because for many, it’s the most time and cost-effective option.

“This is especially true for those in rural areas where public transport provision is limited or non-existent.

“While the current Government is very focused on improving public transport across the board, we expect the car will remain essential to many people’s lives for years to come.”

The data shows the areas with the most traffic were all in the south east of England. Essex saw 9.7 billion miles driven.

The five areas with the least traffic included four remote islands, and the City of London.

The Government has said it will announce a new road safety strategy later this year and has commissioned new research to better understand the impact of pavement parking.