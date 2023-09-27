Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The works, on the A1061, are necessary preparation for a future road layout change ahead of the opening of the station, built for the Northumberland Line project to restore rail services between Ashington and Newcastle via Blyth.

Starting on Saturday, October 2, there will be three-way temporary traffic lights operating 24/7 at the junction with Sandringham Drive for two weeks.

This will be followed by one week of stop and go traffic management near Newsham level crossing then another week of traffic lights back at the Sandringham Drive junction.

The existing traffic lights at the Sandringham Road junction will be replaced by temporary lights. (Photo by Google)

The temporary lights will replace the existing permanent lights at the Sandringham Drive junction, which will not be in use due to their proximity to the work taking place.

Councillor John Riddle, cabinet member for highways, said: “This is a major infrastructure project that will bring huge long-term benefits to local communities and the wider region, and we thank people in advance for their patience while these essential works are carried out.

“We appreciate that traffic lights on this busy road will be disruptive, but fundamentally the contractors need to close one lane of the road for the works to be carried out.

“Throughout these works we will monitor the traffic impacts to see if changes can be made to the contractor’s traffic management to lessen the impact on traffic.”