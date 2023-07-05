North Seaton Level Crossing, on Blackclose Bank, will be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians, from 9pm on Friday, July 8 until 5am on Monday, July 10.

This is to allow work as part of the Northumberland Line project, which will reinstate passenger services between Ashington and Newcastle, to take place.

A signposted diversion will be in place for road traffic, which involves using the Green Lane level crossing instead.

Bus routes 1 and X21 will divert between the Elephant and Half Moon stops, with passengers advised to use the stops on Remscheid Way as the stops near the level crossing will shut.