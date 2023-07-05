News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death

Traffic diversion planned in Ashington as North Seaton level crossing set to close for period to do Northumberland Line upgrades

A busy level crossing in Ashington will be closed over the weekend to allow for railway upgrades to take place.
By Craig Buchan
Published 5th Jul 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read

North Seaton Level Crossing, on Blackclose Bank, will be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians, from 9pm on Friday, July 8 until 5am on Monday, July 10.

This is to allow work as part of the Northumberland Line project, which will reinstate passenger services between Ashington and Newcastle, to take place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A signposted diversion will be in place for road traffic, which involves using the Green Lane level crossing instead.

North Seaton Level Crossing will be closed temporarily to all traffic.North Seaton Level Crossing will be closed temporarily to all traffic.
North Seaton Level Crossing will be closed temporarily to all traffic.
Most Popular

Bus routes 1 and X21 will divert between the Elephant and Half Moon stops, with passengers advised to use the stops on Remscheid Way as the stops near the level crossing will shut.

Pedestrians are advised to cross the line using the footbridge between Jubilee Industrial Estate and North Seaton Road for the duration of the closure, or use the bus route.

Related topics:AshingtonNewcastleGreen Lane