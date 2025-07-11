Latest news from Northumbria Police.

Traffic in an area of Northumberland and North Tyneside has been disrupted following a collision this morning.

Vehicles have been held on the A19 Northbound due to the accident from the A1056 Killingworth Way (Killingworth junction, Camperdown) to the A189 (Moor Farm Roundabout, Annitsford).

Recovery work is taking place and an update at 10.20am said that one of the northbound lanes has been re-opened.

Northumbria Police has said that the incident was reported shortly after 8am and relates to a collision involving two vans. There are no injuries believed to have been reported.

A post on X by National Highways North East also says that four miles of congestion remain in the area so continue to allow extra journey time.