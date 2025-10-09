Customers can now buy tickets for their journeys to and from Blyth Bebside station on the Northumberland Line.

Blyth Bebside – the fourth station built on the line – will open on Sunday, 19 October and the first service is due to depart at 8.23am.

Customers will be able to travel to Newcastle in under 30 minutes, paying just £2.10 for an off-peak single ticket and £4.20 for a return.

Tickets can now be bought on the Northern website and app, from ticket vending machines and over the counter at station ticket offices.

A Northern train on the Northumberland Line.

It comes after the Northumberland Line reopened to passengers – for the first time in 60 years – in December 2024. Since then, they have used it to make more than 650,000 journeys.

Services, which are run by Northern, have proved to be very popular during weekends and school holidays. But the train operator has also seen a growing number of commuters and students using weekday services in recent months.

The number of journeys made on the route by passengers using peak-time and season tickets rose by almost 50% between April and September in 2025.

Paul Henry, programme manager for the Northumberland Line, said: “We’ve been working hard to get ready for the opening of Blyth Bebside and are excited that the wait is almost over.

“People will soon be able to make the most of our affordable and reliable services, whether they’re travelling into Newcastle for work and taking a trip to enjoy a day out in Blyth.

“We’re delighted to see the Northumberland Line is proving to be so popular, as it has been used to make more than than 650,000 journeys so far.”

Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: "Everyone involved with this project should feel incredibly proud to see another station opening.

"The number of passenger journeys has been amazing so far, and the opening of Blyth Bebside brings the completion of the whole project that step closer.”

Services currently call at Newcastle, Manors and at new stations in Seaton Delaval, Newsham and Ashington.

Work on stations in Northumberland Park and Bedlington is ongoing and they are due to open to customers in 2026.