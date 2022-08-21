Three people taken to hospital after 'serious' collision on A189 Spine Road near Blyth
The A189 near Blyth has been closed for several hours following a ‘serious’ road traffic collision as three people were taken to hospital.
Emergency services were called to the A189 Spine Road in Blyth at 3.45am this morning, Sunday August 21 to reports of a serious road traffic incident.
The North East Ambulance Service and Great North Air Ambulance Service attended the scene.
Three people were taken to hospital following the incident with two patients being transported to Cramlington hospital and one taken to the RVI.
A NEAS spokesperson said, "We received a 999 call at 03:45 this morning to reports of a serious road traffic incident on the A189 spine road in Blyth. We sent two Hazardous Area Response Teams, two emergency ambulance crews, a clinical team leader and the Great North Air Ambulance Service. Two patients were taken to Cramlington hospital and one was taken to the RVI."
Northumbria Police have been contacted for more information.