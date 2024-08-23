A single carriageway sections of the A1 between Morpeth and Ellingham. (Photo by Jane Coltman)A single carriageway sections of the A1 between Morpeth and Ellingham. (Photo by Jane Coltman)
The top 10 traffic hotspots on Northumberland's major roads

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 12:52 BST
A new report ranks different roads in Northumberland based on the amount of time people are delayed during their journeys.

Cromwell Trucks and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Road Delay Report, which helped rank roads in Northumberland based on their delays.

The data was taken from gov.uk and looks at how many seconds a vehicle is held up per mile travelled on average in 2023.

Here are the top 10 major A roads in Northumberland with the most delays.

A19 northbound between A1056 and A189 - 62.8 seconds per vehicle per mile.

A19 northbound between A1056 and A189 - 62.8 seconds per vehicle per mile. Photo: Google

A19 southbound between A1171 and A189 - 57.7 seconds per vehicle per mile.

A19 southbound between A1171 and A189 - 57.7 seconds per vehicle per mile. Photo: Google

A1 northbound between A1167 near Berwick-Upon-Tweed (south) and A698 - 25.8 seconds per vehicle per mile.

A1 northbound between A1167 near Berwick-Upon-Tweed (south) and A698 - 25.8 seconds per vehicle per mile. Photo: Google

A1 southbound between A6105 and A698 - 20.5 seconds per vehicle per mile.

A1 southbound between A6105 and A698 - 20.5 seconds per vehicle per mile. Photo: Google

