Cromwell Trucks and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Road Delay Report, which helped rank roads in Northumberland based on their delays.
The data was taken from gov.uk and looks at how many seconds a vehicle is held up per mile travelled on average in 2023.
Here are the top 10 major A roads in Northumberland with the most delays.
