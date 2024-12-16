After 60 years, the first passenger train on the Northumberland Line rolled out of Newcastle just before 8am on Sunday, arriving to cheering crowds in Ashington 35 minutes later.

Only six minutes later, the train left again, carrying the first residents and train enthusiasts towards Newcastle, and revolutionising public transport in the south east of the county.

The opening has come after many years of hard work to restore the line – which closed over six decades ago as a result of the Beeching cuts. This left those in the area without a rail service, limiting their access to jobs and opportunities.

Teams have worked tirelessly in challenging conditions, amongst delays and complex engineering challenges to get to this point.

Northumberland County Council leader, Glen Sanderson, with the first train arriving at Ashington Station.

Over recent months, train drivers and conductors carried out intensive training and hundreds of test journeys along the 18-mile stretch of new and upgraded line connecting south east Northumberland to Newcastle city centre – to ensure the new services are safe, regular and reliable.

To fulfil the promise of running trains this year, Ashington and Seaton Delaval Stations are now open. However, Newsham Station will open early in the new year, with the remaining three stations at Bedlington, Blyth Bebside and Northumberland Park scheduled to open next year.

Northumberland County Council leader, Glen Sanderson said: “It has taken the county council years of planning and significant investment to allow us to get the line up and running as it is today.

“It is an exceptionally proud moment for me and the county council - it has been a huge project for us but it has been worth it and I thank everyone in our team for getting us here.

Children from Bishop's Primary School celebrate the opening with (from left to right), Northeast mayor, Kim Mcguinness, Northumberland Council leader, Glen Sanderson, and transport secretary, Heidi Alexander.

“Today shows what can be achieved when people work together to produce something that is brilliant, provides lasting social benefits for many and brings hugely significant economic benefits to the area.”

Transport secretary, Heidi Alexander added: “This is a truly transformational project that will have countless positive benefits for the local area and it’s fantastic to know that £250 million of Government funding helped make this historic moment happen.

“I had the pleasure of meeting some of the people whose lives will change for the better thanks to this line and it once again demonstrates that investment in transport isn’t just about getting from A to B, it’s a tool to unlock opportunity and growth in every corner of the country.”

North East mayor, Kim McGuinness, also expressed her pride: “Our region is ambitious, and I want the Northeast to enjoy the greenest and best-connected transport network in the country.

“The opening of the Northumberland Line is great news for passengers in the region and will be truly transformative for those in South East Northumberland in particular.

“The line will increase local connections and link local people to more opportunities for jobs, for education and to each other, so we all benefit from this exciting new infrastructure.

“I am pleased that our integrated fares, including the £1 21 and under fare will help passengers on the Northumberland Line enjoy cheaper travel across the region.”

The £298.5m Northumberland Line project involves a number of key partners including Northumberland County Council, the Department for Transport, Network Rail and Northern Trains.

In total, it will deliver six new accessible stations, a half hourly service and 35 minute end-to-end journey time – benefiting not just those who live along or near the line but bringing a huge regional boost in terms of travel and access to jobs, housing and education.