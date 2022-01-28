The Duke of Northumberland: An apology and correction

We accept that these allegations were unfounded and ought not to have been published. We apologise unreservedly t o the Duke of Northumberland for the distress caused by the publication of our article.

We acknowledge and accept that, contrary to our article, the objectives of the ‘Northumberland Line’ scheme have the full support of the Duke of Northumberland.