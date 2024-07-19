Tens of thousands of potholes reported to Northumberland County Council, study finds

Across the UK almost 1m potholes were reported last year. (Photo by Michelle Adamson)

Tens of thousands of potholes have been reported in Northumberland over the last four years, new data has revealed.

According to data obtained by Confused.com under freedom of information rules, there were 177,363 reports of potholes in the county from 2020 to 2023.

This accounts for 65% of the total number of claims in the North East.

173,403 potholes have been fixed in the same period, 2% less than the number reported.

Over the four years, Northumberland County Council paid out £259,702 in compensation to drivers whose vehicles were damaged as a result of potholes.

Across the UK, almost 1m potholes were reported last year alone, a 24% increase compared to 2020.

According to a Confused.com survey, the most commonly reported damages caused by potholes include punctured tyres, damaged suspension, and damaged tracking, and repairs are costing drivers around £169 on average to fix.

Northumberland County Council has been contacted for comment.