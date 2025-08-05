Temporary traffic lights will remain in place until August 22 on the A1 trunk road 2.4km south of Cockburnspath Roundabout to allow for additional concrete repairs to be made as part of on-going bridge works.

BEAR Scotland, acting on behalf of Transport Scotland, has been carrying out joint replacement and resurfacing works on Tower New Bridge on the A1 since July 26.

The temporary traffic lights will be manually controlled during peak times to minimise delays.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “Following removal of the existing joints, we found extensive issues with the underlying concrete intended to support the new joints.

The A1 south of Cockburnspath Roundabout.

“As a result, we are now having to recast a significant extent of the abutment, which will extend the duration of the works.

“We now estimate works lasting until August 22, with temporary traffic lights installed 24/7 to ensure the safety of the workforce and members of the public.”