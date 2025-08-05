Temporary traffic lights to remain in place on section of A1 in Berwickshire
BEAR Scotland, acting on behalf of Transport Scotland, has been carrying out joint replacement and resurfacing works on Tower New Bridge on the A1 since July 26.
The temporary traffic lights will be manually controlled during peak times to minimise delays.
David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “Following removal of the existing joints, we found extensive issues with the underlying concrete intended to support the new joints.
“As a result, we are now having to recast a significant extent of the abutment, which will extend the duration of the works.
“We now estimate works lasting until August 22, with temporary traffic lights installed 24/7 to ensure the safety of the workforce and members of the public.”
