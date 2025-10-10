Night closures on a main road in the Seaton Delaval area are included in the latest public notices covering the south east Northumberland area.

The Northumberland County Council order will apply to a section of the A192 from its junction with The Avenue heading eastwards and then southwards for a distance of 900 metres so it can carry out carriageway resurfacing and associated works.

It adds: “It is expected that the road will be closed from the 10th November 2025 until the 15th November 2025 between the hours of 8pm and 6am nightly during this period.

“An alternative route will be available for use being via Avenue Road, Elsdon Avenue and vice-versa and should the need arise, changes may be made to the alternative routes – where possible these changes will be signposted accordingly.”

The A192 at its junction with The Avenue.

Another order covers a section of the U6705 Briardene Ashington from its junction with Green Lane heading southwards for a distance of 318 metres, again for carriageway resurfacing and associated works.

It says: “It is expected that the road will be closed from the 27th October 2025 until the 31st October 2025 between the hours of 8am and 4pm daily during this period.

“An alternative route will be available for use being via Green Lane, North Seaton Road, Newbiggin Road, Black Close Bank, Remscheid Way, Briardene and vice-versa and should the need arise changes may be made to the alternative routes – where possible these changes will be signposted accordingly.”

Meanwhile, a temporary closure of a section of the A1068 Choppington Road from its junction with Station Terrace heading northwards for a distance of 50 metres has been requested by Chevron Traffic Management to rerail and reballast the level crossing.

The order says: “It is expected that the road will be closed on the following dates: 18th October 2025 at 11pm until 19th October 2025 at 8am. 19th October 2025 at 10pm until the 20th October 2025 at 6am. 20th October 2025 at 11pm until the 21st October 2025 at 6am.

“An alternative route will be available for use being via the A1068, A196, A1147, A189, A193 and vice-versa, and should the need arise changes may be made to the alternative routes – where possible these changes will be signposted accordingly.”