Temporary bus stop at Haggerston during A1 crossing point works
The enhancements to the crossing point on the A1, near the Haven Haggerston Castle Holiday Park bus stop, are expected to continue until mid-October.
To minimise disruption to bus users and allow engineers to work safely, the temporary bus stop in the Haggerston layby will be used by the 477 (Berwick Upon Tweed to Holy Island), X15Max (Newcastle to Berwick) and X18Max (Newcastle to Berwick) buses.
The southbound bus stop has also been moved to the Haggerston layby temporarily. Anyone travelling north or southbound on the A1 on this area should use this stop.
There are temporary traffic lights on the northbound carriageway in this area between 9am and 3pm every day.
Further information is available from the National Highways website at https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/yorkshire-and-north-east/yorkshire-and-north-east-maintenance-schemes
