Motorists will have 24 road closures to contend with on the National Highways network in Northumberland this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from midnight, July 22 to 11.59pm July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Burgham International Horse Trials. , Signage for event at Warreners House and Causey Park.

• A69, from 9am April 28 to 4pm August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Haltwhistle Bypass both directions - traffic signals with switching for Bridge maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm March 24 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Duddo to East Ord, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A1, from 10.20pm June 7 to 6.10am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stannington to Clifton, diversion route and signs for works off network.

And a further 20 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A69, from 7.30am July 28 to 4.30pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 both directions between Marsh Lane and Hassock Bog - Lane closures with switching to carry out Structure maintenance.

• A69, from 7pm July 28 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Greenhead Bank, traffic signals to allow carriageway surface repairs.

• A1, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Shilbottle, carriageway closure and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm July 29 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Denwick to Alnwick, lane closure for Vehicle safety fence repair.

• A1, from 8pm July 29 to 6am July 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, St Leonards to Warreners, carriageway closure and lane closure for electrical works.

• A69, from 7pm July 30 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Bardon Mill, one lane closed to allow carriageway repairs.

• A1, from 8pm July 30 to 6am July 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Hebron, traffic signals for horticultural works.

• A1, from 8pm July 30 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Highfields to Scottish Borders, lane closure for drainage works.

• A1, from 8pm July 30 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, junction 80 Seaton Burn to Stannington, Lane closure for horticulture works.

• A1, from 8pm July 30 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Swarland to Newton on Moor, Lane closure for horticulture works.

• A19, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 eastbound, A19 Seaton Burn to A19 East Cramlington, lane closure for horticulture.

• A69, from 7pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Horsley Bypass, one lane closed westbound, for carriageway repair works.

• A1, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Warreners to Felton, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• A19, from 8pm August 2 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 northbound, Moorfarm Roundabout, Lane closure and diversion route for works off network.

• A69, from 7pm August 4 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 eastbound, Horsley to Heddon - carriageway lane closures and Full slip road closure for Resurfacing works.

• A1, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Belford to West Mains, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm August 6 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Shotton, entry and exit slip road closures with lane closures for electrical works.

• A1, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brownieside to Belford, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, junction With U2031 Road To Wood Cottage to junction With B6347, diversion route for works off network.

• A19, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 northbound and southbound, Moor Farm to Killingworth, Lane closure for Vehicle safety fence repair.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.