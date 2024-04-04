Strikes at Arriva Northumbria bus company put on hold
and live on Freeview channel 276
Industrial action by drivers and engineers, unhappy at being the lowest paid bus employees in the region, was due to begin on Sunday, April 7 for one week.
Members are being balloted this week (April 4-5) and, regardless of the outcome, strikes the following week have been suspended.
Should members accept the offer, all remaining action will be cancelled. If the offer is rejected, the remaining industrial action will resume on April 21 for one week with the possibility of additional dates.
Unite regional officer Dave Telford said: "As a good-will gesture we have called off strike action while our members consider a new offer from Arriva.
"But there should be no underestimation of the level of ill-feeling towards the company after the initial pay offer of just 4 per cent.
"Given Arriva Northumbria pays the lowest wages in the region our members have grounds for their unhappiness."