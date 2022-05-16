Six roads in Northumberland subject to closures this week

Four closures are already in place. They are:

• A19, until 6am on May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): eastbound and westbound, Seaton Burn to Dudley, Lane closure for inspection/survey works;

• A1, until 2.30pm on May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): northbound and southbound, Felton Duals to Denwick, lanes closed for inspection works;

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine roads in the county are subject to roadworks this week.

• A1, until 6am on June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): northbound and southbound, Berwick upon Tweed, 24 -hour diversion route for local authority works;

• A1, until 3.30pm on August 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): northbound and southbound, Morpeth to Ellingham, carriageway closures with traffic signals and lane closures for survey works;

Two more closures will begin over the next few days:

• A69, from 9am May 17 to 4pm May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Styford to Mowden Hall, one lane closed for inspection and routine maintenance;

• A69, from 9am May 20 to 4pm May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Mowden Hall to Whittle Dene – lane closures with switch to carry out combined detailed inspections and routine maintenance.