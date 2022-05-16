Six roads in Northumberland subject to closures this week

Four closures are already in place. They are:
• A19, until 6am on May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): eastbound and westbound, Seaton Burn to Dudley, Lane closure for inspection/survey works;
• A1, until 2.30pm on May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): northbound and southbound, Felton Duals to Denwick, lanes closed for inspection works;
• A1, until 6am on June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): northbound and southbound, Berwick upon Tweed, 24 -hour diversion route for local authority works;
• A1, until 3.30pm on August 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): northbound and southbound, Morpeth to Ellingham, carriageway closures with traffic signals and lane closures for survey works;
Two more closures will begin over the next few days:
• A69, from 9am May 17 to 4pm May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Styford to Mowden Hall, one lane closed for inspection and routine maintenance;
• A69, from 9am May 20 to 4pm May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Mowden Hall to Whittle Dene – lane closures with switch to carry out combined detailed inspections and routine maintenance.
National Highways is only responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not identified in their schedule.