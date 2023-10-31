News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54

Several Blyth streets to have 20mph speed limits introduced after series of accidents

20mph speed limits will be introduced on a series of residential streets in Blyth after a number of dangerous accidents in recent years.
By Craig Buchan
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Seven accidents have taken place in the last five years in the Ford Drive and Southend Avenue areas that resulted in an injury, which has prompted Northumberland County Council to make the change.

These incidents include two where a vehicle has left the road and hit a house.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic calming chicanes will also be introduced in the area, similar to the one currently in place on Southend Avenue.

A number of streets will get a new 20mph speed limit. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)A number of streets will get a new 20mph speed limit. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
A number of streets will get a new 20mph speed limit. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
Most Popular

The changes were proposed via the council’s local improvement schemes programme.

The council says the Isabella Centre and the area’s sports facilities are attracting more traffic to the area than is typical on residential streets.

Streets subject to the speed limit change also include Ingram Drive, Ogle Drive, Isabella Road, Chester Grove, Byron Avenue, Wordsworth Avenue, Shelley Crescent, and West Court.

Related topics:BlythNorthumberland County Council