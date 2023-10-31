Several Blyth streets to have 20mph speed limits introduced after series of accidents
Seven accidents have taken place in the last five years in the Ford Drive and Southend Avenue areas that resulted in an injury, which has prompted Northumberland County Council to make the change.
These incidents include two where a vehicle has left the road and hit a house.
Traffic calming chicanes will also be introduced in the area, similar to the one currently in place on Southend Avenue.
The changes were proposed via the council’s local improvement schemes programme.
The council says the Isabella Centre and the area’s sports facilities are attracting more traffic to the area than is typical on residential streets.
Streets subject to the speed limit change also include Ingram Drive, Ogle Drive, Isabella Road, Chester Grove, Byron Avenue, Wordsworth Avenue, Shelley Crescent, and West Court.