Serious collision results in A189 being closed near Blyth

A serious collision on the A189 has resulted in the road being closed in both directions.

By Neil Fatkin
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 8:03 am

The incident took place in the “early hours of this morning” (June 22) between the A193 Bebside and A1147/B1331 Bedlington junctions.

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “We are currently responding to a collision on the A189 Spine Road near Blyth. The road is currently closed in both directions. Northbound closure is off at Bebside and Southbound is off at Bedlington Station. It's expected to be in place throughout the morning

Drivers should use an alternate route.”

The A189 has been closed near Blyth due to a collision.

Northumbria Police have been contacted for further details.

