The incident took place in the “early hours of this morning” (June 22) between the A193 Bebside and A1147/B1331 Bedlington junctions.

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “We are currently responding to a collision on the A189 Spine Road near Blyth. The road is currently closed in both directions. Northbound closure is off at Bebside and Southbound is off at Bedlington Station. It's expected to be in place throughout the morning