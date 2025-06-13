Coastal communities in north Northumberland have sent a large postcard to the North East Mayor as part of a campaign for better rail services.

Pupils from Seahouses Primary School recently delivered the ‘Greetings from the Northumberland Coastline’ postcard to Kim McGuinness at her Newcastle office.

It was created by 16 local groups who each filled in a piece of jigsaw which completed the card.

Ellingham Primary School was also involved, while the parish councils of Bamburgh, North Sunderland, Beadnell and Ellingham have supported the initiative organised by Chathill Rail Action Group (CRAG).

Rail campaigners deliver their postcard calling for better services from Chathill.

The postcard had 275 signatures on the reverse side asking the mayor for fast trains to stop at Chathill this year.

The station is currently served by just two Northern trains per day.

Vicky Allan, head teacher at Seahouses Primary School said: “As educators, we are continually striving to ensure that our children are well-prepared for their future endeavours, both in further education and the world of work.

"One significant aspect of this preparation is the importance of reliable transport links within our wider community.

Mayor Kim McGuinness receives the postcard from Seahouses pupils.

“The North East region is a vibrant area ripe with employment opportunities for our young people. However, for them to fully access these opportunities, particularly those residing in rural locations, it is imperative that we advocate for improvements in our transport infrastructure.

"The proposal for more frequent train services at Chathill station is a small but crucial step which will significantly enhance connectivity for our community, so that future generations pursue their aspirations without the hindrance of inadequate travel options.”

Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “It’s fantastic to meet young people from Seahouses Primary School who are taking such an active interest in improving public transport in their community.

"We all want better connections across North Northumberland and the North East, including rail services at the stations between Berwick and Newcastle. That’s something I will keep pressing the rail companies for.”

John Holwell of CRAG said: “The wide support of every section of our community is so encouraging and shows the strength of feeling that we all have to gain more trains this year at Chathill.

“We do recognise the good work already carried out by our mayor and hope that she will press the relevant train operators to include stops at Chathill from the December timetable.”