Scheduled roadworks planned on the A1, A69 and A19 in Northumberland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A69, from midnight, January 13 to 3pm January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 both directions Hexham Bypass - Twin fast lane closures for central reserve VRS barrier replacement work.
• A1, from 8pm January 12 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, East Ord to Scremerston, traffic signal for signal renewal works.
• A1, from 8pm January 13 to 6am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Alnwick Interchange, Multiway traffic signals for LA works.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A69, from 7pm January 20 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Stagshaw Interchange, various overnight slip road closures for electrical works.
• A1, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tritlington to Felton, traffic signals for third party inspection works.
• A1, from 8am to 4.30pm on January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Scremerston, traffic signals for maintenance works.
• A1, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Felton South Eshott, two-way signals for SU works.
• A19, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 northbound and southbound, Moor farm to Killingworth, Lane closure for Vehicle safety fence repair.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.