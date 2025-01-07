Scheduled roadworks between Alnwick and Berwick in north Northumberland

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 7th Jan 2025, 15:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers in and around Northumberland will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• A1, from 7pm January 6 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, South Charlton to Ellingham, traffic signals and lane closures for maintenance works.

Scheduled roadworks in Northumberland.Scheduled roadworks in Northumberland.
Scheduled roadworks in Northumberland.

• A1, from 8pm January 7 to 6am January 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Highfields to East Ord, traffic signals and convoy for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm January 7 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Scremerston, traffic signals for third party maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Alnwick Interchange, carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/repair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• A1, from 8pm January 12 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, East Ord to Scremerston, traffic signal for signal renewal works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysNorthumberlandAlnwickBerwick

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice