Scheduled roadworks between Alnwick and Berwick in north Northumberland
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A1, from 7pm January 6 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, South Charlton to Ellingham, traffic signals and lane closures for maintenance works.
• A1, from 8pm January 7 to 6am January 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Highfields to East Ord, traffic signals and convoy for maintenance works.
• A1, from 8pm January 7 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Scremerston, traffic signals for third party maintenance.
• A1, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Alnwick Interchange, carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/repair.
• A1, from 8pm January 12 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, East Ord to Scremerston, traffic signal for signal renewal works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
