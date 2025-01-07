Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Northumberland will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 7pm January 6 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, South Charlton to Ellingham, traffic signals and lane closures for maintenance works.

Scheduled roadworks in Northumberland.

• A1, from 8pm January 7 to 6am January 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Highfields to East Ord, traffic signals and convoy for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm January 7 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Scremerston, traffic signals for third party maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Alnwick Interchange, carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/repair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 8pm January 12 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, East Ord to Scremerston, traffic signal for signal renewal works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.