Ryanair launches new flights to Marrakesh from Newcastle Airport
Known as the ‘Red City’ for its distinctive terracotta walls and buildings, Marrakesh enthrals travellers with its vibrant energy, rich history and exotic allure.
It is home to beautiful palaces and gardens and is famous for its historic maze-like streets, where visitors can explore the bustling souk markets.
The new route starts from October 27 2024 and is in addition to Ryanair’s existing direct flights to 18 destinations from Newcastle Airport, including Ibiza in Spain, Gdansk and Wroclaw in Poland and Milan in Italy.
Leon McQuaid, director of aviation development, said: “I am delighted to see further investment from Ryanair with the addition of new flights to Marrakesh from Newcastle Airport.
“Marrakesh has fast become one of the most popular destinations for holidaymakers who are attracted to the city’s stunning ancient architecture, bustling souk markets and amazing cuisine.
“This investment underlines Ryanair’s confidence in our airport and their commitment to providing even more choice for passengers.”
Newcastle Airport has recently invested over £20m in the passenger experience, redeveloping the security search area and refurbishing the majority of catering outlets in the departure lounge.
The Airport’s executive lounge has also benefited from a multi-million pound redevelopment and is now marked as one of the ‘flagship’ Aspire Lounges in the country.
Flights are available to book on Ryanair’s website and via the airline’s mobile app.
