But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, until 6am on September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Clifton to Warreners, Lane closure for drainage works.;

The A1 and A69 have roadworks on them this month and next.

• A1, until 2pm on September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Seaton Burn to Warreners house, lane closures and narrow lanes for inspection works;

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm on September 30 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Mitford, lane closures for survey works;

• A1, from 8pm on October 1 to 6am on November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Felton to Newton on the Moor, contraflow, lane closures, 24-hour layby closures and 24-hour speed restrictions for resurfacing works’

• A69, from 7pm on October 5 to 6am on November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Brampton Bypass to Temon, one lane closed with traffic signals to allow safety barrier replacement;

• A69, from 8pm on October 10 to 6am on October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 eastbound and westbound, Hexam, lane closures for drainage works.