Roadworks scheduled on the A19 between Moor Farm roundabout and Killingworth

National Highways is carrying out maintenance on the north and southbound carriageways between the A189 and Killingworth Way.

The work will begin on Monday, July 3 with the aim of completion by this winter.

National Highways project manager, Adam Smith, said: “This section of the A19 is now subject to far greater traffic volumes when compared with when it was originally constructed, creating regularly occurring defects.

Roadworks are planned on the A19.

“This project will address these issues by replacing the road foundation and surface to provide a more resilient road which is better equipped to deal with the increased traffic.

“Most of the work will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am, Monday to Friday.

"During the day the A19 will remain open in both directions, with a single lane closure on the side we are working on.

"A 40mph speed limit will be in place for the duration of the project to maintain the safety of road users.”

This work cannot be carried out in adverse weather. Businesses and residents will retain access to their properties at all times.

Adam added: “We’re aware this work will cause delay and disruption during peak times. We’ve worked to minimise the impact on customers as much as we can. However, where possible, customers should plan their journey and allow extra time.