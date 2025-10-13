Roadworks scheduled on the A1 and A69 in Northumberland

Northumberland's motorists will have seven road closures to contend with on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 10.20pm June 7 to 6.10am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stannington to Clifton, diversion route and signs for works off network.

Schedule roadworks in Northumberland.

• A69, from 9am October 8 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 both directions Heddon to Throckley - Lane closures for Safety barrier works.

• A1, from 8pm September 26 2025 to 6am January 24 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Clifton to Warreners House, carriageway and lane closures with layby closures for carriageway renewal.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm October 20 to 6am October 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Hampeth to Newton-on-the-Moor, Central reserve closure with lane closure for resurfacing works.

• A69, from 9pm to 11pm on October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Bardon Mill - traffic signals for local authority road painting works within the bell mouth of, junction with the adjacent road.

• A1, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wooler to Purdy Lodge, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm October 27 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1/A19 northbound and southbound, junction 80 Seaton Burn Interchange, carriageway closure and lane closure for electrical works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.