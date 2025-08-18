Northumberland's motorists will have 22 sets of roadworks to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 8am August 15 to 4.30pm August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brownieside Duals, lane closures for maintenance works.

Scheduled roadworks in Northumberland.

• A1, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Seaton Burn to Clifton, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, West Mains to Scremerston, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• A69, from 7pm August 14 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 eastbound, Styford to Mowden Hall - Lane closures and convoy working for Resurfacing works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 8pm March 24 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Duddo to East Ord, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A1, from 10.20pm June 7 to 6.10am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stannington to Clifton, diversion route and signs for works off network.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A69, from 7am August 18 to 5pm August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 both directions Constantius Bridge, Hexham Bypass - Lane closures with some switching to carry out Structure maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A69, from 9am August 18 to 4pm August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 both directions at Whitechapel, near Bardon Mill - traffic signals to carry our road restraint barrier works.

• A19, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 eastbound and westbound, Moorfarm Roundabout, lane closure with switching for electrical works.

• A1, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, A697 to B6345, To test and repair openreach ducts with traffic signals.

• A19, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 eastbound and westbound, Moor Farm to Dudley interchange, Short stop activities for signage on behalf of local authority works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 8pm August 19 to 6am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Seaton Burn to Clifton, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm August 20 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Denwick to Brownieside, mobile Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A69, from 9am August 21 to 4pm August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 westbound, Thornbrough to Aydon Road, Lane closures for safety barrier installation.

• A1, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Haggerston, lane closure for electrical works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A69, from 7pm August 26 to 6am August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 westbound, Greenshaw Plain - traffic signals for drainage investigation works.

• A69, from 7pm August 26 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 westbound, Stagshaw westbound, entry slip road closure with Lane one lane closure for resurfacing works - Local diversion in place.

• A1, from 8am August 27 to 9pm August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Haggerston to Fenwick, multiway signals and signs for works off network.

• A69, from 7pm August 27 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 westbound, Ellrington to East Wharmley - traffic signals to carry out drainage repair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 8pm August 27 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Denwick to South Charlton, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A69, from 9am August 28 to 4pm September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 both directions Brocksbushes underpass, Styford near Corbridge - Slow lane closures for road restraint barrier replacement.

• A1, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, North Charlton to South Charlton, traffic signals for maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.