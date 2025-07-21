Roadworks planned on the A1, A69 and A19 in Northumberland

Northumberland's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Charlton Myers to Wandylaw, traffic signals with lane closures, central reserve gap closures, convoy working and 24 hr layby closures for 24 hr resurfacing works.

Planned roadworks.

• A69, from 9am April 28 to 4pm August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Haltwhistle Bypass both directions - traffic signals with switching for Bridge maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm March 24 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Duddo to East Ord, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A1, from 10.20pm June 7 to 6.10am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stannington to Clifton, diversion route and signs for works off network.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A19, from 8pm July 21 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 northbound, Moor Farm Roundabout, lane closure for technology works.

• A1, from midnight, July 22 to 11.59pm July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Burgham International Horse Trials. , Signage for event at Warreners House and Causey Park.

• A69, from 9am to 4pm on July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 westbound, between Blenkinsopp and Bankfoot, near Greenhead. Traffic signals to carry out safe Utility works.

• A1, from 8pm July 23 to 6am July 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, West Cawledge to Alnwick, lane closure for technology works.

• A1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Alnwick to Denwick, lane closure for VRS repair.

• A19, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 northbound and southbound, Fisher Lane to Moor Farm, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Seaton Burn to Shotton, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A69, from 7.30am July 28 to 4.30pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 both directions between Marsh Lane and Hassock Bog - Lane closures with switching to carry out Structure maintenance.

• A69, from 7pm July 28 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Greenhead Bank, traffic signals to allow carriageway surface repairs.

• A1, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Shilbottle, carriageway closure and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm July 29 to 6am July 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, St Leonards to Warreners, carriageway closure and lane closure for electrical works.

• A69, from 7pm July 30 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Bardon Mill, one lane closed to allow carriageway repairs.

• A1, from 8pm July 30 to 6am July 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Hebron, traffic signals for horticultural works.

• A69, from 7pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Horsley Bypass, one lane closed westbound, for carriageway repair works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.