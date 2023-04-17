But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9.30am to 3pm on April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Cat Farm Cheswick, traffic signals for Northumbrian Water repair.

Roadworks in Northumberland.

• A19, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 northbound and southbound, Moor Farm, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A1, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound. Stannington to Clifton, Lane closure for safety fence maintenance.

• A19, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 northbound, Moor farm, Lane closure for inspections for LA works off network.

• A1, from 9.30am April 12 to 3.30pm April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Felton - West Cawledge Park, Lane closure for safety fence works.

• A1, from 8pm April 13 to 6am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Clifton to Warreners, Lane closure for safety fence works.

• A1, from 8pm April 16 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Seaton Burn, Lane closure on exit slip for inspection/survey works.

• A69, from 9am April 11 to 5pm May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Haltwhistle Bypass, one lane closed for structure maintenance.

• A1, from midnight, January 6 2020 to 6am May 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Berwick upon Tweed, 24hr diversion route for local authority works off network.

• A1, from 8pm January 23 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Fenham Hill to West Mains Convoy working for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9.30am April 18 to 3.30pm April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Denwick to West Cawledge, Lane closures for safety fence works.

• A1, from 8pm April 18 to 6am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brownieside, Lane closures for safety fence works.

• A1, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Swarland, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Highfields to Scottish Border, lane closures for safety fence works.

• A1, from 8pm April 24 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Shotton to Scottish Borders, traffic signals for sign renewal works.