A series of overnight closures and diversions are planned on the A1 in Berwickshire.

Carriageway resurfacing works are taking place north and south of the A1107 Coldingham junction, approximately 1.5 miles south of Cockburnspath roundabout.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the works between 7.30pm and 6am on the nights of March 19, 20, 21 and 24.

On the first night, the A1 will be closed in both directions immediately to the north of the A1107 junction. A diversion route will be in place between Berwick and the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass, via the A68 and A6105.

On the second night, the second phase of the works will get under way from the A1107 Junction southwards, with access into the junction limited to local residents only and the southbound A1 closed on the dual carriageway section immediately to the south. The diversion route will again be signposted from the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass to Berwick, via the A68 and A6105. The northbound A1 will remain open.

This section of the southbound A1 will also be closed on the nights of Friday 21 and Monday, March 24, but with access to the A1107 junction available for all traffic. This will allow for a shorter diversion route to be signposted via the A1107 to Eyemouth. The northbound A1 will again remain open.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “We understand that road closures of this nature will be disruptive, so we’ve scheduled these works overnight when traffic flows are lower, and divided them into phases so that the length of the diversion can be kept to a minimum each night.”