Roadworks planned on A1 in north Northumberland
National Highways is carrying out the work on the north and southbound carriageway between Brownieside and the junction with the B1341 Adderstone at Purdy Lodge.
Road studs and markings are also being replaced.
The work will begin on Monday, June 26 with the aim of completion by winter 2023.
Alek James, National Highways project manager, said: “To keep any disruption to a minimum, we’ll be working overnight between 8pm and 6am, Monday to Friday, and during the day the A1 will remain open in both directions.
“A 40mph speed limit will be in place for the duration of the project as vehicles will at times be using temporary surfacing.
“To keep drivers safe traveling through the overnight closures, traffic lights and convoys in place.
“We are mindful that this work may cause delay and disruption. We’ve worked to minimise the impact on customers as much as we can. However, where possible, customers should plan for minor delays.
“We apologise in advance to customers who may be affected and thank you for your patience while this essential work is completed.”
Access will be maintained to business and houses when possible, although there will be the need to close five junctions on the stretch for up to three weeks at a time. These will be clearly signed in advance and local diversions will be in place.