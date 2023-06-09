National Highways is carrying out the work on the north and southbound carriageway between Brownieside and the junction with the B1341 Adderstone at Purdy Lodge.

Road studs and markings are also being replaced.

The work will begin on Monday, June 26 with the aim of completion by winter 2023.

The A1 near Warenford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alek James, National Highways project manager, said: “To keep any disruption to a minimum, we’ll be working overnight between 8pm and 6am, Monday to Friday, and during the day the A1 will remain open in both directions.

“A 40mph speed limit will be in place for the duration of the project as vehicles will at times be using temporary surfacing.

“To keep drivers safe traveling through the overnight closures, traffic lights and convoys in place.

“We are mindful that this work may cause delay and disruption. We’ve worked to minimise the impact on customers as much as we can. However, where possible, customers should plan for minor delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We apologise in advance to customers who may be affected and thank you for your patience while this essential work is completed.”