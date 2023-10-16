Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9am October 9 to 3.30pm October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Warreners to Felton, Lane closures and stop go boards for drainage works.

• A1, from 8pm January 23 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Fenham Hill to West Mains Convoy working for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 8pm June 25 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brownieside Duals to Purdy Lodge, convoy working for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• A1, from 8pm October 8 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Burgham, junction to West Moor, junction, traffic Lights and Convoy.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A69, from 9am to 4pm on October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Temon, one lane closed for drainage works.

• A69, from 8pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 westbound, Coastley near Hexham, traffic signals to carry out Technology works.

• A19, from 8pm October 17 to 6am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 southbound, Moorfarm, lane closure for works of network.

• A69, from 9am to 4pm on October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Corbridge bypass, lane closed eastbound, for safety fence repairs.

• A69, from 9am to 4pm on October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Hexham bypass, one lane closed in both directions to allow routine maintenance.

• A69, from 7pm October 23 2023 to 4pm January 7 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Greenhead Bank to Redpeth, junction both directions - traffic signals to carry out safety barrier works at multiple locations.

• A1, from 9am October 26 to 4pm November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Denwick to Brownieside, mobile stop and go boards with Lane closures for drainage work.