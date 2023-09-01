Roadworks on A19 in North Tyneside move to next phase, with traffic disruption expected
The works, between the A189 and Killingworth Way, move into the next phase from Friday, September 1.
During the day a 40mph speed limit will be in place on the northbound carriageway and a single lane will be closed, with the potential for more disruption while work takes place on weekday nights, between 8pm and 6am.
Adam Smith, National Highways project manager, said: “We are aware that this work has been causing delays and disruption during peak times.
“We have worked to minimise the impact on customers as much as we can.
“However, where possible, customers should plan their journey and allow extra time or alternate their route accordingly.
“We would like to apologise in advance to customers who have been affected and thank them for their continued patience and support during the essential work.”