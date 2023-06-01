The southbound slip road in the Bebside area of Blyth will be shut from 8pm until 6am the following day every night between Monday, June 26 and Thursday, June 29.

It will also close for the same time periods from Monday, July 3 to Thursday, July 6 and from Monday, July 10 to the night of Thursday July 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is to allow investigations into the ground conditions in the area to take place ahead of the construction of a footbridge to access the Blyth Bebside Station due to open in 2024.

Construction of the Northumberland Line is ongoing.

This is part of the Northumberland Line railway project, which will restore passenger services from Ashington to Newcastle via Blyth to the line for the first time since the 1960s.

A diversion will be in place during the closures.

A series of level crossing closures will also be implemented in the coming weeks for Northumberland Line work, the details of which are:

Seghill Level Crossing

Pedestrian and vehicular access across the level crossing will be restricted from 9pm on Thursday, June 1 until 5am on Friday, June 2 and from midnight until 3am on Sunday, June 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A replacement bus shuttle service will be available for pedestrians during the closures.

Green Lane Level Crossing

Vehicular access across the level crossing will be restricted from 10pm on Saturday, June 3 until 6am on Monday, June 19.

Pedestrian access will be provided access via a walkway during this period.

Marcheys House Level Crossing

Pedestrian and vehicular access across the level crossing will be restricted from 9pm on Saturday, June 17 to 5am on Monday, June 19.

Plessey Road Level Crossing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedestrian and vehicular access across the level crossing will be restricted from midnight to 6am on Sunday 18 June.

Hartley Curve Level Crossing

Pedestrian and vehicular access across the level crossing will be restricted from 3am to 6am on Sunday, June 18.

Hospital Level Crossing

Pedestrian access across the level crossing will be restricted from 9pm on Tuesday, June 13 to 5.30am on Saturday, June 17.