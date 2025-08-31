Motorists have been advised to expect delays due to scheduled roadworks on major routes in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest list, with notes from National Highways, details works planned on the A1 and A69.

• A1 through to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Duddo to East Ord, traffic signals for electrical works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1 through to 6.10am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stannington to Clifton, diversion route and signs for works off network.

Scheduled roadworks in Northumberland.

• A69, from 9am August 28 to 4pm September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 both directions Brocksbushes underpass, Styford near Corbridge - Slow lane closures for road restraint barrier replacement.

• A1, from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Scremerston Roundabout, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A1, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, North Charlton to South Charlton, traffic signals for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 8am September 8 to 6pm October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Berwick upon Tweed, 24hr diversion route and signs for local authority works off network.

• A69, from 9am September 8 to 5pm September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Hexham Bypass, one lane closed westbound and eastbound, for routine maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Alnwick interchange to Denwick interchange, exit and entry slip road closures and lane closures for drainage works.

• A1, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Alnwick to Denwick, carriageway and entry slip road closures for maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.