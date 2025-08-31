Roadworks on A1 near Alnwick, Berwick and Morpeth expected to cause delays in September
The latest list, with notes from National Highways, details works planned on the A1 and A69.
• A1 through to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Duddo to East Ord, traffic signals for electrical works.
• A1 through to 6.10am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stannington to Clifton, diversion route and signs for works off network.
• A69, from 9am August 28 to 4pm September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 both directions Brocksbushes underpass, Styford near Corbridge - Slow lane closures for road restraint barrier replacement.
• A1, from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Scremerston Roundabout, traffic signals for electrical works.
• A1, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, North Charlton to South Charlton, traffic signals for maintenance works.
• A1, from 8am September 8 to 6pm October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Berwick upon Tweed, 24hr diversion route and signs for local authority works off network.
• A69, from 9am September 8 to 5pm September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Hexham Bypass, one lane closed westbound and eastbound, for routine maintenance.
• A1, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Alnwick interchange to Denwick interchange, exit and entry slip road closures and lane closures for drainage works.
• A1, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Alnwick to Denwick, carriageway and entry slip road closures for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.