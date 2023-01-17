And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, is as follows:

• A1, from 9.30am January 9 to 3.30pm January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Scremerston to East Ord Stop and Go for drainage work.

Roadworks in Northumberland.

• A1, from midnight, January 6 2020 to 6am May 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Berwick upon Tweed, 24hr diversion route for local authority works off network.

• A1, from 9.30am January 16 to 4.30pm January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Highfields to the Scottish border, lane closure resurfacing work.

• A19, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 northbound and southbound, Fisher Lane to Moor Farm, Lane closures for drainage works.

• A19, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 northbound and southbound, Fisher Lane, Lane closure for sign repair.

• A19, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 northbound, Killingworth to Moor Farm, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A1, from 9am January 23 to 4pm January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): B6524 both directions from Piramal healthcare to High House Road, traffic signals for inspection/survey works.

• A1, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Denwick, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm January 23 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Fenham Hill to West Mains Convoy working for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A19, from 9pm to 11pm on January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 southbound, Seaton Burn to Moor Farm, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.