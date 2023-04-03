An online consultation is underway to collect views on six level crossings in Ashington, Blyth, Choppington, and Bedlington as part of the Northumberland Line project.

The public can access the survey on the level crossing changes at haveyoursay.northumberland.gov.uk/transport/nl-lx-mitigation/

Meanwhile, there will be closures at some level crossings in the coming months to allow line upgrade work to take place.

Some level crossings will be closed temporarily to allow work to take place.

Upgrades to the track, which is currently only used by freight trains, are being conducted as part of the project to bring back passenger services between Ashington and Newcastle via Bedlington, Blyth, and Seaton Delaval.

The targeted completion date for the project has now been pushed back to August 2024.

The details of the upcoming closures are:

Seghill Level Crossing

Pedestrian and vehicle access across the level crossing will be restricted between 10pm on Saturday, April 22 and 6am on Monday, April 24.

Restrictions will also be in place between 10pm on Friday, April 28 and 6am on Monday, May 1, as well as between 10pm on Thursday, May 4 and 5am on Friday, May 5.

A replacement bus shuttle service will be operatings during closures.

Holywell Level Crossing

Pedestrian and vehicle access across the level crossing will be restricted between 9pm on Friday, April 14 and 5am on Monday, April 17.

Restrictions will also be in place between 9pm on Thursday, April 20 and 5am on Friday, April 21, as well as between 9pm on Wednesday, May 17 and 5am on Thursday, May 18.

Plessey Road Level Crossing

Pedestrian and vehicle access across the level crossing will be restricted between 10pm on Saturday, April 15 and 5am on Monday, April 17.

Restrictions will also be in place between 10pm on Saturday, April 22 and 5am on Monday, April 24, as well as between 10pm on Saturday, April 29 and 5am on Monday, May 1.

Green Lane Level Crossing

Pedestrian and vehicle access across the level crossing will be restricted between midnight and 5am on Sunday, April 16, as well as between 11.30pm on Thursday, May 11 and 2am on Friday, May 12.

North Seaton Level Crossing

Pedestrian and vehicle access across the level crossing will be restricted between 10pm on Saturday, April 29 and 5am on Monday, May 1.

It will also shut between 10pm on Saturday, May 6 and 5am on Monday, May 8.

Hartley Level Crossing

Access across the level crossing will be restricted between 8pm on Saturday, May 6 and 6am on Monday, May 8.